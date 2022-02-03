Police seek help finding driver in fatal DeKalb hit-and-run

DeKalb County police continue to investigate a hit-and-run in Lithonia earlier this week and released the name Thursday of the woman who was killed in the collision.
Kenya Smith, 22, was fatally struck at 6:30 a.m. Monday as she walked along Marbut Road near Lithonia Industrial Boulevard, according to a news release from police. DeKalb investigators believe she was walking to work when a vehicle hit her from behind, a police spokesperson said.
The driver didn’t stop. A passerby later noticed Smith’s body on the side of the road and called 911 around 8 a.m., The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.
Police are asking for the public’s help to find the driver responsible for Smith’s death. The make and model of the vehicle are unknown, but investigators said it should have damage to its front passenger side.
Anyone with information is asked to call DeKalb detectives at 770-724-7610. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
Credit: DeKalb County Police Department
Credit: DeKalb County Police Department
About the Author