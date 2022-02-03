Police seek help finding driver in fatal DeKalb hit-and-run

Kenya Smith, 22, was fatally struck at 6:30 a.m. Monday as she walked along Marbut Road near Lithonia Industrial Boulevard, according to a news release from police. DeKalb investigators believe she was walking to work when a vehicle hit her from behind, a police spokesperson said.

The driver didn’t stop. A passerby later noticed Smith’s body on the side of the road and called 911 around 8 a.m., The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.