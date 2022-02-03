Hamburger icon
Police seek help finding driver in fatal DeKalb hit-and-run

Police believe Kenya Smith, 22, was walking to work when a vehicle struck her from behind early Monday. (Credit: DeKalb County Police Department)

Credit: DeKalb County police

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

DeKalb County police continue to investigate a hit-and-run in Lithonia earlier this week and released the name Thursday of the woman who was killed in the collision.

Kenya Smith, 22, was fatally struck at 6:30 a.m. Monday as she walked along Marbut Road near Lithonia Industrial Boulevard, according to a news release from police. DeKalb investigators believe she was walking to work when a vehicle hit her from behind, a police spokesperson said.

The driver didn’t stop. A passerby later noticed Smith’s body on the side of the road and called 911 around 8 a.m., The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

Police are asking for the public’s help to find the driver responsible for Smith’s death. The make and model of the vehicle are unknown, but investigators said it should have damage to its front passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to call DeKalb detectives at 770-724-7610. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Police said Kenya Smith was fatally struck Monday morning as she walked along Marbut Road near Lithonia Industrial Boulevard.

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

