Police seek 3 men after shooting in Midtown

Three men are wanted on charges of aggravated assault after a shooting in Midtown, Atlanta police said.
The shooting took place in the 60 block of 5th Street a little past 11 p.m. Friday, according to Officer Anthony Grant. Several witnesses told police that three men shot at two other men. Neither the suspects nor the intended targets were at the scene by the time officers arrived, Grant said.
Police said they believe a dispute occurred between the men, and the suspects left their car to confront the other men who were walking. Grant said one of the suspects fired what appeared to be a rifle.
While a nearby business suffered damage from the gunfire, Grant said authorities aren’t sure if anyone was struck.
No other injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.
