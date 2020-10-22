X

Police searching for shooter who wounded a boy in SW Atlanta

Police are searching for a man who shot a boy in southwest Atlanta Wednesday evening, authorities said.

News | 1 hour ago
By Tanni Deb, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A boy was shot in the shoulder Wednesday evening in southwest Atlanta, police said.

Few details have been released, but officers said the incident took place around 6:15 p.m. in the 600 block of Amal Drive Southwest, Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown told AJC.com.

Police said the boy, who they believe is 15-years-old, was conscious and sent to a hospital.

Witnesses told officers a man driving a white sedan shot the boy and fled the scene, Brown said. She added that some property was damaged during the gunfire. 

No other injuries have been reported at this time, and the boy’s identity has not been released, Brown said.

The investigation is ongoing.

