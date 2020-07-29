Police searching for man who robbed Atlanta Burger King, fled on bicycle

Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a southwest Atlanta Burger King on Sunday evening before riding away on a bicycle.
The hold-up took place just before 9 p.m. at the fast food restaurant on Northside Drive near the Atlanta University Center, police said.
According to investigators, the man locked the front door behind him, aimed a handgun at employees and demanded cash. He made off with $72 from the register before fleeing the scene on a bicycle, police said.
It wasn’t immediately clear if any customers were inside the restaurant at the time.
In surveillance footage posted online, the suspect is seen wearing a face mask, a backwards cap and aviator-style sunglasses. He also appears to be carrying a backpack and wearing a button-up shirt with an apron over it.
A $2,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for the cash reward, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
