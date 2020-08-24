X

Police: Passenger shoots driver during argument in Midtown, causing crash

Police are searching for a passenger who shot a driver in Midtown, causing a crash.
Police are searching for a passenger who shot a driver in Midtown, causing a crash.

Crime & Public Safety | 11 minutes ago
By Zachary Hansen, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

While riding together in Midtown, a passenger is accused of shooting a driver during an argument, causing a crash over the weekend.

Police are now searching for the shooter, who fled the scene.

About 10:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a person shot call in the 100 block of Peachtree Place, Atlanta police said. A man who had been shot in the abdomen and leg was found and taken to a hospital.

Investigators said the victim and suspect were riding together in the victim’s vehicle when an argument escalated into a fight. The suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the driver twice.

That caused the driver to crash into a tree, and the suspect ran away before officers arrived.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Tips can be sent anonymously, and information that leads to an arrest and indictment can earn tipsters up to $2,000.

In other news:

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.