Police: Passenger shoots driver during argument in Midtown, causing crash

While riding together in Midtown, a passenger is accused of shooting a driver during an argument, causing a crash over the weekend.
Police are now searching for the shooter, who fled the scene.
About 10:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a person shot call in the 100 block of Peachtree Place, Atlanta police said. A man who had been shot in the abdomen and leg was found and taken to a hospital.
Investigators said the victim and suspect were riding together in the victim’s vehicle when an argument escalated into a fight. The suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the driver twice.
That caused the driver to crash into a tree, and the suspect ran away before officers arrived.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Tips can be sent anonymously, and information that leads to an arrest and indictment can earn tipsters up to $2,000.
