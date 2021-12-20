Police: Man was DUI when he caused deadly crash on I-75 while racing

Anthony Eugene Ethridge was driving a 2020 Dodge Charger “northbound on I-75, at speeds well above the posted speed limit, in moderate traffic, changing lanes abruptly, while racing a 2013 Dodge Challenger,” an arrest warrant obtained last week states. Ethridge was racing the other car around 12:30 a.m. Nov. 6 near the exit ramp to I-575, according to police.

Ethridge’s driving caused the other driver, Shawn Myers, to leave the road and crash into a rock wall and tree, police said. Myers died in the crash, which was witnessed by several others on the interstate.