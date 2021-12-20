Police: Man was DUI when he caused deadly crash on I-75 while racing

Cobb County investigators believe a South Georgia man was driving under the influence of alcohol when he raced another car, causing a deadly wreck.
Anthony Eugene Ethridge was driving a 2020 Dodge Charger “northbound on I-75, at speeds well above the posted speed limit, in moderate traffic, changing lanes abruptly, while racing a 2013 Dodge Challenger,” an arrest warrant obtained last week states. Ethridge was racing the other car around 12:30 a.m. Nov. 6 near the exit ramp to I-575, according to police.
Ethridge’s driving caused the other driver, Shawn Myers, to leave the road and crash into a rock wall and tree, police said. Myers died in the crash, which was witnessed by several others on the interstate.
An officer who responded to the crash smelled alcohol on Ethridge’s breath, his warrant states. The Lakeland man also had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, according to police.
“Do what you got to do,” Ethridge told the officer, his warrant states.
In the back of Ethridge’s vehicle, investigators found an open bottle of Tequila, police said.
Late last week, Ethridge was charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, DUI, racing, reckless driving, driving with an open container of alcohol, and a license violation. He was allegedly driving with only a learner’s permit, which requires drivers to be accompanied by a person at least 21 years old who is licensed to drive a Class C vehicle, according to Georgia law.
Ethridge was not in custody in the Cobb jail late Monday, according to booking records.
