Police: Man stabbed to death during family dispute in SE Atlanta

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

A family fight at a home in southeast Atlanta ended with a man being stabbed to death Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Atlanta homicide detectives are investigating the fatal incident, which happened just before 1 p.m. in the 100 block of Ruzelle Drive. Officers were called to the residence after a dispute between relatives turned violent, authorities said.

“The preliminary investigation found that the incident may have stemmed from a domestic dispute among family members that escalated to the stabbing,” a police spokesperson said in a news release Wednesday.

Officers arrived on the scene and found the victim suffering from a stab wound. Police said the man was taken to a hospital but later died from his injuries. His name was not released.

No suspects were identified and police did not announce any arrests.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

