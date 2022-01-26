Police: Man stabbed to death during family dispute in SE Atlanta

A family fight at a home in southeast Atlanta ended with a man being stabbed to death Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
Atlanta homicide detectives are investigating the fatal incident, which happened just before 1 p.m. in the 100 block of Ruzelle Drive. Officers were called to the residence after a dispute between relatives turned violent, authorities said.
“The preliminary investigation found that the incident may have stemmed from a domestic dispute among family members that escalated to the stabbing,” a police spokesperson said in a news release Wednesday.
Officers arrived on the scene and found the victim suffering from a stab wound. Police said the man was taken to a hospital but later died from his injuries. His name was not released.
No suspects were identified and police did not announce any arrests.
