Police: Man sought, accused of beating woman in his car after meeting online

Atlanta police are looking for a man who they say drove a woman he met online around the city for a full hour and beat her.
Officers were sent to a location in the 1100 block of Howell Mill Road Thursday morning after someone heard the woman screaming and called 911, police spokesman Officer Steve Avery confirmed.
The woman told police she had met the man on a dating site, Avery said. The pair met in person at the Hide Lounge on Roswell Road.
At some point, the woman went to the man’s car with him. As they drove around, he “became angry” with her and started hitting her in the face, Avery said.
The woman said he wouldn’t let her out of the car and drove around for an hour before pulling over on Howell Mill Road. A security guard in the area told police they saw a man pull the woman out of a white BMW and drive away.
The man has not been located. An investigation is ongoing.