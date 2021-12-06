Police: Man killed by hit-and-run driver in Chamblee

A man attempting to walk across Chamblee Tucker Road was struck and killed by a driver who failed to stop Monday afternoon, according to police.
The pedestrian, whose name was not released, died at the scene after being struck around 3:30 p.m., Chamblee police said. The road was temporarily blocked in both directions near Meadowood Lane during the investigation.
Chamblee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver. No description of the vehicle involved was released.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact Lt. Roy Collar at 470-395-2416 or email rcollar@chambleega.gov.
