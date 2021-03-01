Police: Man involved in crash on Ga. 400 struck, killed by another car

After being involved in a crash early Monday, the driver of one of the vehicles involved got out of his car on Ga. 400, according to police.
That’s when the man was struck and killed by another driver around 1 a.m. in a northbound lane near Roberts Drive, Sgt. Salvador Ortega with Sandy Springs police said.
“After the first collision, the male victim exited his vehicle and for reasons unknown, started walking on the roadway,” Ortega said in an emailed statement. “Another motorist operating a motor vehicle traveling in the same lane struck the pedestrian.”
The man died at the scene of the crash, according to police. He was later identified as 23-year-old Gabriel Pimentel, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said.
Both the driver involved in the first crash with Pimentel and the driver who hit him remained at the scene, police said.
The crash remained under investigation late Monday. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Sandy Springs Investigator B. Smith at BSmith@SandySpringsGA.Gov or by calling 770-551-6929.