Police: Man arrested for robbing two Atlanta shops at gunpoint

Detectives passed Miller’s vehicle information to patrol units in the east Atlanta district. Officers spotted the vehicle Tuesday morning and tailed it to the Atlanta Motel along Moreland Avenue where they converged on him, Stephens said.

Police said he immediately tossed drug paraphernalia toward the front of the white SUV as he exited the vehicle. Officers arrested him and recovered the paraphernalia.

Miller was booked into the Fulton County jail where he remained held without bond late Thursday.

Police continued to investigate him for possible involvement in other robberies, according to Thursday’s news release.