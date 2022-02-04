Police: Man arrested for robbing two Atlanta shops at gunpoint

A convicted felon suspected of sticking up two stores on Atlanta’s east side last month was arrested Tuesday, according to Atlanta police.
David Gregory Miller, a 58-year-old Douglasville man, was taken into custody near East Atlanta Village and charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, sexual battery, theft by taking and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, police announced in a news release Thursday.
The charges stem from a pair of armed robberies that occurred earlier this year. According to investigators, a man robbed a CVS Pharmacy in the 400 block of Highland Avenue at gunpoint Jan. 19. Store employees told police the man fled in a white Honda Pilot.
The following day, someone robbed the HodgePodge Coffee House along Moreland Avenue. This time, police said the suspect tried to pull a female employee’s pants down during the robbery, according to store workers who told officers the man also stole an employee’s car.
Detectives from the police department’s Robbery Unit identified Miller as the suspect responsible for both crimes. Lt. Ryan Stephens, commander of the Robbery Unit, said investigators linked him to the crimes through his vehicle.
Detectives passed Miller’s vehicle information to patrol units in the east Atlanta district. Officers spotted the vehicle Tuesday morning and tailed it to the Atlanta Motel along Moreland Avenue where they converged on him, Stephens said.
Police said he immediately tossed drug paraphernalia toward the front of the white SUV as he exited the vehicle. Officers arrested him and recovered the paraphernalia.
Miller was booked into the Fulton County jail where he remained held without bond late Thursday.
Police continued to investigate him for possible involvement in other robberies, according to Thursday’s news release.
