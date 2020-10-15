X

Police look to identify man struck by truck in Cobb

The pedestrian attempted to cross Piedmont Road on Wednesday evening when he was struck by a Chevrolet pickup, Cobb County police said.

By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Authorities are trying to identify a pedestrian who was seriously injured Wednesday evening after being struck by a pickup truck in Cobb County.

The crash occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on Piedmont Road, east of Bells Ferry Road, Cobb police spokeswoman Shenise McDonald said.

According to investigators, a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a Marietta man was traveling west on Piedmont when the pedestrian tried to cross the street in front of him.

The man, whose identity is unknown, was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries, police said. The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Cobb police at 770-499-3987.

