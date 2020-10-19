Police look for man accused of exposing himself at Georgia restaurant

Dalton Police are requesting the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly pleasured himself and exposed his genitals at a local Panera Bread last month.
The incident reportedly happened Sept. 29 at the Panera Bread location on Walton Avenue, but it was not reported to police until Oct. 5, according to a Dalton Police Department media release. A 14-year-old girl reported that she noticed the man about 11 a.m. that day “acting creepy” as she studied with a group of friends.
As the man sat nearby, he appeared to take pictures and videos of her and her friends. Then, she noticed the suspect’s shorts were pulled up, exposing himself, and that he appeared to pleasure himself. The victim told police she did not alert staff or her friends because she didn’t want to alarm them. However, she recorded the suspect with her phone. After telling her parents about the incident, they later decided to report it to police.
Police described the suspect as a heavyset white male with short dark hair parted on the left side. He also wears glasses. On the day of the incident, he was wearing a black polo shirt, a black jacket and shorts.
Anyone who recognizes the man in the above photo is asked to contact Dalton Police Detective Aaron Simpson at 706-278-9085, Ext. 9-253.