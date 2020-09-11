Police look for Georgia man accused of abusing his pregnant girlfriend

The Wadley Police Department is searching for a man accused of kicking his pregnant girlfriend in the stomach.
Rufus Dalton, 23, is accused of attacking his pregnant girlfriend Thursday at their home at Peach Lane Apartments, according to a police department news release.
“Dalton attacked his girlfriend, who is seven months pregnant with his child by kicking her multiple times in the abdomen,” according to the release.
He is charged with aggravated assault, cruelty to children, assault on an unborn child and criminal trespass.
Anyone with information about Dalton’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Wadley Police Department at 478-252-9401.