Police investigating sexual assault allegations at Lilburn home

Authorities served a search warrant Tuesday at a Lilburn home after a woman said she was held there against her will and sexually assaulted, according to police.
Lilburn police are looking into multiple allegations that stemmed from a house in the 5100 block of Hood Road, according to spokesman Capt. Scott Bennett.
A woman told police that on Sept. 11 she escaped from the house, where she was held for “an extended period” and sexually assaulted, Bennett said in a news release. Police said they met with the woman and took her to Northside Gwinnett Hospital.
Lilburn police, Gwinnett police, the Gwinnett sheriff’s office, the Gwinnett Metro Task Force and the Gwinnett District’s Attorney’s Office are investigating the case.
Lilburn police did not confirm if anyone was arrested or charged.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.