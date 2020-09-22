X

Police investigating sexual assault allegations at Lilburn home

A woman told police that on Sept. 11 she escaped from the house, where she was held for “an extended period” and sexually assaulted.
A woman told police that on Sept. 11 she escaped from the house, where she was held for “an extended period” and sexually assaulted.

News | 1 hour ago
By Tanni Deb, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Authorities served a search warrant Tuesday at a Lilburn home after a woman said she was held there against her will and sexually assaulted, according to police.

Lilburn police are looking into multiple allegations that stemmed from a house in the 5100 block of Hood Road, according to spokesman Capt. Scott Bennett.

A woman told police that on Sept. 11 she escaped from the house, where she was held for “an extended period” and sexually assaulted, Bennett said in a news release. Police said they met with the woman and took her to Northside Gwinnett Hospital.

Lilburn police, Gwinnett police, the Gwinnett sheriff’s office, the Gwinnett Metro Task Force and the Gwinnett District’s Attorney’s Office are investigating the case.

Lilburn police did not confirm if anyone was arrested or charged.

— Please return to AJC.com for updates.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.