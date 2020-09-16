Police investigating fatal shooting in SW Atlanta

A man was discovered dead Tuesday evening following a shooting in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood, authorities said.
Officers responded to the 500 block of Cleveland Avenue about 9:30 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim, identified as Lamontavius Williams, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
It’s still unclear what prompted the fatal shooting, which marks the 98th homicide Atlanta police have investigated this year, Officer Anthony Grant said Wednesday. Officers searched the area for potential suspects or anyone who may have seen what happened but didn’t find anyone, he said.
In 2019, a total of 99 people were killed in Atlanta.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Atlanta police.
