Police investigating 2 crashes with serious injuries along South Cobb Drive

The front of the Accord collided with the front of the motorcycle, the release said. Perales was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, while the Accord’s driver was not injured.

The second incident happened about 5:45 p.m. Thursday on South Cobb Drive at Austell Road, the release said. Three people were taken to hospitals, including an 88-year-old man who was seriously injured.

A 2011 Lincoln MKZ was traveling south on South Cobb Drive, the release said. Traveling in the opposite direction, a 1994 Ford Ranger was about to turn left onto Austell Road.

Investigators said the Ranger was driven in the path of the MKZ, causing the front of the MKZ to collide with the right side of the Ranger.

Two Marietta men, ages 47 and 73, were inside the MKZ and were taken to Kennestone with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said. The Ranger’s driver, 88-year-old William Crowder of Smyrna, was taken to the same hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact STEP investigators at 770-499-3987.

