Police investigate break-in at former Fulton district attorney’s home

Police do not believe an attempted burglary at Paul Howard’s southwest Atlanta home was intentionally targeting Fulton County’s former top prosecutor.
Howard was not at home when his 25-year-old son called police to report the break-in about 7:10 p.m. Wednesday. Paul Howard III told officers he went downstairs after his girlfriend heard glass break, and he saw two men standing inside the house, according to a police report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The men ducked out a patio door and ran through the backyard after spotting the younger Howard, he told police. Nothing was reported stolen.
“There has been no indication that this incident was anything other than a residential break-in,” Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer Crystal Johnson said.
Howard returned home to speak with investigators Wednesday and said he would provide footage from his video surveillance cameras, according to the report.
The six-term Fulton County district attorney was unseated in an August 2020 runoff by his former employee, longtime prosecutor Fani Willis. He was the first African American to be elected district attorney in Georgia.