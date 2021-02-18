Police investigate break-in at former Fulton district attorney’s home

Howard was not at home when his 25-year-old son called police to report the break-in about 7:10 p.m. Wednesday. Paul Howard III told officers he went downstairs after his girlfriend heard glass break, and he saw two men standing inside the house, according to a police report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The men ducked out a patio door and ran through the backyard after spotting the younger Howard, he told police. Nothing was reported stolen.