Police identify man who streaked during fourth quarter of Super Bowl

The man who charged across the field during the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s Super Bowl has been identified and charged, according to reports.
Yuri Andrade, 31, was charged with trespassing after streaking across the Raymond James Stadium in a pink leotard and black shorts as the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Buccaneers battled it out in the last quarter of the game. The resident of Boca Raton, Florida, according to NBC2 News, has been delegated to interrupt the game by social media personality Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, a Russian Youtuber known for such stunts. Andrade was seen wearing a pink leotard with the words ‘Vitaly Uncensored’ written on the front.
Credit: TNS
Zdorovetskiy, who himself has run onto the field during World Series and World Cup games, has had several run-ins with the law. Last January, Zdorovetskiy spent five days in an Egyptian prison after he was caught climbing the country’s iconic pyramids, according to the New York Post.
As for Andrade, he posted a $50 cash bond and was released on Monday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.