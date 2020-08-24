Police identify Georgia woman found dead near Savannah in July

A missing Bryan County woman who was found dead off U.S. 80 near Savannah last month has been identified, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Forensic testing by the GBI Crime Lab confirmed the remains discovered in Effingham County as that of 44-year-old Renee Reagan of Ellabell, the agency announced Monday.
Authorities have not yet revealed the manner of her death.
Credit: Georgia Bureau of Investigation
When police first made the grisly discovery July 20, they arrested Spencer Robbins, 49, the same day and charged him with concealing the woman’s death and tampering with evidence, according to The Savannah Morning News, which cited the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.
The person who reported Reagan missing last heard from her nine months earlier in October 2019, but she didn’t call authorities to report the woman missing until July 8.
Investigators found Reagan’s body 12 days later northwest of Savannah.
Reagan’s last known address was in Ellabell.
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate along with the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information should call 912-653-3800 or the GBI at 912-871-1121.