Police identify Georgia woman found dead near Savannah in July

The person who reported Reagan missing last heard from her nine months earlier in October 2019, but she didn’t call authorities to report the woman missing until July 8.

Investigators found Reagan’s body 12 days later northwest of Savannah.

Reagan’s last known address was in Ellabell.

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate along with the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information should call 912-653-3800 or the GBI at 912-871-1121.