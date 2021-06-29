Police ID ‘person of interest’ in fatal shooting at Forest Park apartments

Family members described Benton as a “loyal, passionate young man, who cared dearly for his family and those around him,” according to a GoFundMe campaign created to raise money for Benton’s funeral, which was held June 8.

His death remains under investigation. A man suspected of being involved in the shooting was seen running away from the scene, police said.

No details were released on Dixon’s possible connection to the case. He has black hair and brown eyes, is approximately 5′9 to 5′11, and weighs about 160 to 170 pounds, police shared in a Facebook post Monday evening.

Anyone with information on Dixon’s whereabouts is asked to call Forest Park police at 404-366-4141 of the Criminal Investigation Division at 404-608-2366. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

