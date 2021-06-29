ajc logo
Police ID ‘person of interest’ in fatal shooting at Forest Park apartments

Authorities have identified Samuel Dixon, 22, as a person of interest in the fatal shooting of Delmario Benton, 28.
Authorities have identified Samuel Dixon, 22, as a person of interest in the fatal shooting of Delmario Benton, 28.

News
By Caroline Silva, Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

Forest Park police have identified a person of interest in connection with a shooting that left a man dead in the middle of a parking lot late last month.

Authorities are trying to locate Samuel Dixon, 22, for questioning in the death of Delmario Benton, 28, of McDonough. Dixon was identified from photos circulated by the police department and is not facing any charges in the case.

Benton’s body was found May 27 in the parking lot of the Breckenridge Apartments on Old Dixie Road about 11:45 a.m. The man was lying on the ground next to his car with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Delmario Benton, 28, was found lying on the ground next to his car with multiple gunshot wounds on May 27.
Delmario Benton, 28, was found lying on the ground next to his car with multiple gunshot wounds on May 27.

Credit: GoFundMe

Credit: GoFundMe

Family members described Benton as a “loyal, passionate young man, who cared dearly for his family and those around him,” according to a GoFundMe campaign created to raise money for Benton’s funeral, which was held June 8.

His death remains under investigation. A man suspected of being involved in the shooting was seen running away from the scene, police said.

No details were released on Dixon’s possible connection to the case. He has black hair and brown eyes, is approximately 5′9 to 5′11, and weighs about 160 to 170 pounds, police shared in a Facebook post Monday evening.

Anyone with information on Dixon’s whereabouts is asked to call Forest Park police at 404-366-4141 of the Criminal Investigation Division at 404-608-2366. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

