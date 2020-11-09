Police: Georgia woman posed as FBI agent to get free fast food

A Georgia woman has been charged with impersonating an FBI agent and threatening to arrest fast food workers who refused to serve her complimentary meals, reports said.
Police arrested 47-year-old Kimberly Ragsdale, of Dallas, last Thursday as she attempted the ruse again at a Chick-Fil-A, according to a Rockmart Police arrest report obtained by The Associated Press.
Employees told detectives that Ragsdale showed up at the restaurant several times during the week in a white minivan and repeatedly announced herself as a federal law enforcement officer.
The woman allegedly told the workers they would be arrested if they did not comply with her orders, police said.
When officers arrived in the restaurant parking lot Thursday to arrest her, the woman allegedly tried to fool them too, claiming her police credentials were electronic, AP reports.
As Ragsdale was handcuffed, she allegedly began talking “into her shirt like she was talking into a radio telling someone that we were arresting her and to send someone to Rockmart PD,” officers wrote in the arrest report.
“You will not hear a real officer demand a meal anywhere,” Chief Randy Turner told news outlets. “If it is given, we appreciate it. If it is discounted, we appreciate it. We will not ask for it or make threats and demand it.”
Ragsdale was released from jail Saturday on a $3,000 bond, online jail records showed.