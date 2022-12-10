ajc logo
Police, fire respond to disturbance at APD training site

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Protesters hurled rocks at firefighters, police say

DeKalb County authorities responded Saturday morning to a dumpster fire at the construction site for the new Atlanta Police Department training facility and were greeted by a group of protesters who hurled rocks at firefighters and set off firecrackers, according to Atlanta and DeKalb County police.

DeKalb Police spokesman Lt. Shane Smith said no one was injured and police reported no arrests, but Key Road remained closed Saturday afternoon. Smith said police officers evacuated firefighters from the area. There were no immediate estimates of damage from the fire.

The incident is the latest in a long-running series of vandalism and conflicts between authorities and a coalition of left-wing protesters who oppose the construction of the $90 million police training center on the 300-acre site of the former Atlanta prison farm. The site in unincorporated DeKalb County near Moreland Avenue is leased to the Atlanta Police Foundation, which is funding the construction of the proposed training facility.

Protesters have resisted the construction of the facility since it was announced in 2021, citing concerns over police violence against minority communities, climate concerns and the site’s historical connections to the Muscogee tribe. Activists have given the nickname of “Cop City” to the project, vowing it’ll never be built.

The James M. Cox Foundation, the charitable arm of Cox Enterprises which owns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, has contributed to the training center fundraising campaign. It is among several Atlanta-based foundations that have contributed.

About the Author

Follow Chris Joyner on facebookFollow Chris Joyner on twitter

Joyner is a member of the AJC Investigations team. He has been with the AJC since 2010.

