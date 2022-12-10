Police, fire respond to disturbance at APD training site

DeKalb Police spokesman Lt. Shane Smith said no one was injured and police reported no arrests, but Key Road remained closed Saturday afternoon. Smith said police officers evacuated firefighters from the area. There were no immediate estimates of damage from the fire.

The incident is the latest in a long-running series of vandalism and conflicts between authorities and a coalition of left-wing protesters who oppose the construction of the $90 million police training center on the 300-acre site of the former Atlanta prison farm. The site in unincorporated DeKalb County near Moreland Avenue is leased to the Atlanta Police Foundation, which is funding the construction of the proposed training facility.