Police: Elementary teacher found with 2 pounds of meth at traffic stop

Explore DeKalb teacher arrested at airport on drug charges resigns

McKinnon was charged and taken to the Aiken County Detention Center. She was released Sunday on a $25,000 bond. On Thursday, the Aiken County Public School district confirmed that the North Augusta woman had been employed as an Aiken Elementary School teacher, but she was not on administrative leave pending an investigation.

“This weekend, local law enforcement arrested an individual who is employed by Aiken County Public Schools. None of the alleged offenses were directly related to her employment with the District. The individual has been a teacher for twenty-one years, serving most recently at Aiken Elementary School. As is standard protocol, the employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.”

According to the newspaper’s archives, McKinnon faced drug possession charges in 2010 while teaching at Mossy Creek Elementary School. She was placed on administrative leave with pay by the Aiken County Public School District at the time.

On Thursday evening, Mike Rosier, director of communications with the Aiken County Public School District, told the Aiken Standard that the district was aware of the previously charges that were dropped.