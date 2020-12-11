Police: Elementary teacher found with 2 pounds of meth at traffic stop

A South Carolina elementary school teacher has been arrested after police say they discovered more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine in her car during a traffic stop last weekend.
An Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on Dec. 5 after Sarah McKinnon reportedly did not pause at two stop signs and took an illegal turn on Richland Avenue near downtown Aiken at around 3:56 a.m., according to an incident report obtained by the Aiken Standard. During the encounter, the deputy called for K-9 support to conduct a free-air sniff. The dog detected something on the driver’s side of McKinnon’s car.
Officers later uncovered a clear, gallon-sized bag filled with approximately 2.23 pounds of a crystalized substance that is believed to have been methamphetamine. The bag was wrapped in a black plastic bag that was wrapped in a clear plastic bag inside a cardboard box for an iron, according to the report. Along with the substance, a receipt for an iron and a prepaid phone were uncovered.
The 43-year-old was asked if she had anything illegal on her person to which she replied no. However, police also reportedly found small bags of what appeared to be the same substance in her pockets. All the bags and suspected drugs were collected as evidence.
McKinnon was charged and taken to the Aiken County Detention Center. She was released Sunday on a $25,000 bond. On Thursday, the Aiken County Public School district confirmed that the North Augusta woman had been employed as an Aiken Elementary School teacher, but she was not on administrative leave pending an investigation.
“This weekend, local law enforcement arrested an individual who is employed by Aiken County Public Schools. None of the alleged offenses were directly related to her employment with the District. The individual has been a teacher for twenty-one years, serving most recently at Aiken Elementary School. As is standard protocol, the employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.”
According to the newspaper’s archives, McKinnon faced drug possession charges in 2010 while teaching at Mossy Creek Elementary School. She was placed on administrative leave with pay by the Aiken County Public School District at the time.
On Thursday evening, Mike Rosier, director of communications with the Aiken County Public School District, told the Aiken Standard that the district was aware of the previously charges that were dropped.