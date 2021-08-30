Police: Duo killed 2 chickens, rooster during Cobb home burglary

Two men accused in an April burglary are now accused of killing three animals at the Cobb County home, according to police.
Portland Roberson and Michael Bell were each charged with three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, arrest warrants state. They are in addition to charges related to the April 29 burglary.
Windows and doors were destroyed during the burglary, and a rooster and two chickens were found dead at a home near Powder Springs, police said. Necropsies performed at the University of Georgia determined all three animals had been intentionally killed.
The rooster died after being shot with a 9mm gun, according to investigators. The two chickens were both bludgeoned to death, warrants state.
“Said accused did bludgeon to death the chicken causing multi-organ hemorrhage, multiple fractures of the liver, and rib fractures on the right side of the chest, as evidenced by the necropsy performed by the University of Georgia Veterinary Diagnostics Laboratory,” warrants for both Roberson and Bell state.
Bell allegedly spray-painted multiple walls and surfaces with swastikas, sexual symbols and names of friends, according to police.
On May 7, both suspects were charged in connection to the burglary. Both Roberson, of an Acworth address, and Bell, who lives in Marietta, were charged with burglary, criminal damage and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, warrants state. The bond for each was set at $25,000.
Bond was set at $10,000 for Roberson and Bell after being charged with three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, a second warrant states.
Neither Bell nor Roberson were in custody Monday, according to Cobb jail records.