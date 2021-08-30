Police: Duo killed 2 chickens, rooster during Cobb home burglary

Bell allegedly spray-painted multiple walls and surfaces with swastikas, sexual symbols and names of friends, according to police.

On May 7, both suspects were charged in connection to the burglary. Both Roberson, of an Acworth address, and Bell, who lives in Marietta, were charged with burglary, criminal damage and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, warrants state. The bond for each was set at $25,000.

Bond was set at $10,000 for Roberson and Bell after being charged with three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, a second warrant states.

Neither Bell nor Roberson were in custody Monday, according to Cobb jail records.