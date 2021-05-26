Police: Doraville strip club found illegally serving alcohol — again

At the end of 2019, a judge ordered Oasis, which bills itself as “Atlanta’s best burlesque show,” to cease operations. However, the nightclub has openly ignored that injunction and filed a new lawsuit that claims Doraville is trying to run it out of business by targeting it with citations and fines.

Oasis, represented by Attorney Alan Begner, has mostly lost its multiple lawsuits against the city during the past eight years. His most recent lawsuit added to claims that Doraville pads its budget with a disproportionate amount of code enforcement and traffic fines.

Doraville City Manager Chris Eldridge said it’s time for Oasis to close its doors for good.

“We have documented countless examples of Oasis breaking our city’s laws, which is why the courts have repeatedly sided with the City since 2013,” he said in the release. “This property has become a nuisance to the city and the surrounding community, which includes multiple residential homes and an elementary school just a quarter of a mile down the road.”

