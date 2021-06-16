Police: Deadly road shooting in Doraville could be linked to Gwinnett crime

Around 9:15 that night, Doraville officers were called to the area of Oakcliff Road and Buford Highway to meet with a 50-year-old man who said his vehicle was shot several times while traveling south on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard near Winters Chapel Road. At the scene, investigators learned the shots were fired just north of the Doraville city limits in Gwinnett County. Gwinnett police took over the investigation at that point.

Carmen Cai Yi Lee, 25, was shot to death inside her car in Doraville, according to police. Credit: Family photo Credit: Family photo

A few minutes later, a 2008 Toyota RAV4 was spotted next to the median wall on Peachtree Industrial near Tilly Mill Road, according to police. Lee had been shot in the head.

“She was the most gentle soul. Selfless,” Lee’s boyfriend, Petrus Reyes, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution days after her death. “She was always doing something for someone else. I had to remind her, ‘Stop, let’s take care of yourself first.’”

Investigators believe the shots were fired at the Gwinnett man in an act of road rage, police said Wednesday. But it’s unclear why Lee was targeted, Kaspar said.

Anyone driving in the area between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. that may have seen something that could help detectives is asked to contact Doraville police at 770-455-1000. Callers can remain anonymous.

ROADWAY SHOOTING DEATHS

At least 13 people have been killed after being shot this year while traveling on roadways in metro Atlanta and surrounding counties:

Jan. 4: Ernesto Anderson, 32, on I-20 at Capitol Avenue in Atlanta

Jan. 14: Dagamy Dembel, 48, on I-85 between North Druid Hills and Clairmont roads in DeKalb County

Jan. 24: Brandon Hamilton, 44, on Piedmont Road in Atlanta

Feb. 10: Jarmel Jowers, 29, in the southbound lanes of I-85 in Midtown Atlanta

Feb. 25: Solomon Howard, 33, on I-20 on the ramp to the Downtown Connector

March 5: Corey Detiege, 33, also known as rapper Chucky Trill, on I-85 in Gwinnett County

May 1: Ketravian Tyvon Cole, 20, on Ga. 316 in Barrow County

May 8: Dexter Calhoun, 63, on Emerald Avenue in southwest Atlanta

May 17: Mayco Rodrique, 37, on Ga. 400 in Atlanta

May 26: Sheikevious Young, 21, on I-285 near Church Street in DeKalb County

May 29: Carmen Cai Yi Lee, 25, on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Doraville

June 1: Alessander Bryant, 31, and Marquise Flores, 22, on I-285 in College Park