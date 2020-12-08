Police cite club that hosted 500 people for indoor Trey Songz concert

Police have cited a Columbus, Ohio, nightclub for various health order violations after the venue hosted at least 500 people, many who were unmasked and not socially distant, at a Trey Songz concert Saturday.
The Ohio Investigative Unit arrived to Aftermath, a popular venue, about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a report by NBC affiliate NBC-4. Agents reported that about 500 people were attending a concert at the establishment, where many were spotted on the dance floor, stage, bar and table sections all crowded with no regard for social distancing.
The OIU also claims most of the crowd and employees were not wearing masks. The venue also reportedly had no physical barriers to support more social distancing.
“Our agents, basically, it was just a concert environment,” said Eric Wolf, the enforcement commander for the OIU. “There was very little going on as far as any attempt for social distancing. If you had taken that event and put it in 2019, it would have been pretty much the same concert, same event that was taking place last night.”
Most establishments are following the health orders. According to Wolf, 286 citations have been issued in 23,242 checks since mid-March. Wolf said agents have seen similar scenes at establishments in other parts of the state, but it is rare.
“As far as the size of the crowd, the complete disregard for department of health orders, yes, this is the extreme side,” he said about what agents witnessed at Aftermath.
In addition to Aftermath in Columbus, Putnam Tavern in Zanesville was also cited for improper conduct — disorderly activities for an incident Dec. 4.
These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.
As of Tuesday, Ohio has reported more than 484,000 cases and more than 7,000 deaths from COVID-19.