Police cite club that hosted 500 people for indoor Trey Songz concert

The Ohio Investigative Unit arrived to Aftermath, a popular venue, about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a report by NBC affiliate NBC-4. Agents reported that about 500 people were attending a concert at the establishment, where many were spotted on the dance floor, stage, bar and table sections all crowded with no regard for social distancing.

The OIU also claims most of the crowd and employees were not wearing masks. The venue also reportedly had no physical barriers to support more social distancing.