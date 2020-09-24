2 men charged after Griffin boy shoots himself in car

Two men have been arrested after a boy found a weapon inside a car and shot himself Wednesday in Griffin, authorities said.
Griffin police said they visited Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital around 6 p.m. and learned that the boy had a gunshot wound to his leg and foot. He was then sent to a Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta location and is expected to recover, according to authorities.
The boy’s father, Kevon Roydrell Roberts, 22, of Griffin, and 21-year-old Dequaveon L. Lewis of Stockbridge were arrested and charged with cruelty to children and reckless conduct, Griffin police spokeswoman Investigator Laurie Littlejohn said.
Investigators determined the incident occurred at North Hill Street and Kentucky Avenue, where the child was left unattended with a gun in a parked vehicle. The men were outside of the car when the boy discharged the weapon, Littlejohn said.
Roberts and Lewis are being held at the Spalding County jail without bond, according to online jail records.
The investigation is ongoing.