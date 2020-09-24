2 men charged after Griffin boy shoots himself in car

Griffin police said they visited Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital around 6 p.m. and learned that the boy had a gunshot wound to his leg and foot. He was then sent to a Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta location and is expected to recover, according to authorities.

The boy’s father, Kevon Roydrell Roberts, 22, of Griffin, and 21-year-old Dequaveon L. Lewis of Stockbridge were arrested and charged with cruelty to children and reckless conduct, Griffin police spokeswoman Investigator Laurie Littlejohn said.