Man accused of killing uncle during fight at Hall County home

A Hall County man faces a murder charge following the fatal shooting of his 60-year-old uncle during an argument at their Clermont home Sunday evening, authorities said.
Deputies responded to a domestic dispute in the 6000 block of Hulsey Road about 7:10 p.m., the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Investigators learned 44-year-old Christopher Myers shot Tim Walden during the fight, deputies said.
It wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday what prompted the shooting or if there were any witnesses.
Walden was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he died of his injuries. His nephew was arrested at the scene and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault, authorities said.
Myers remains held at the Hall County Jail.
