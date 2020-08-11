Police: 2 home invasion suspects arrested, 3 sought after crash in Gainesville

Two suspects are in custody and three more are on the run after they broke into a Hall County home, crashed a getaway car during a police chase and stole a boat, authorities said.
The incident began Monday afternoon when officers responded to a home invasion near the Spring Valley Apartments off Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville police said. The department said gunfire was reported during the invasion, but it’s unclear if anyone was injured.
When police arrived at the apartment complex, they spotted the suspects’ vehicle, leading to a brief chase, the department said. The chase ended when the vehicle’s driver crashed along Hollywood Avenue near Hollywood Circle.
Five suspects ran away from the wrecked vehicle, with one being apprehended soon after, police said. The others stole a boat from a dock in Harbor Cove, according to the department.
Officers were able to later recover the boat near Club Drive, leading to one more suspect being detained, police said. Neither of the suspects’ names were released Monday night.
View this post on Instagram
UPDATE: Officers responded to the area of Spring Valley apartments off Thompson Bridge Road regarding a home invasion with shots fired. As officers arrived to the area, a suspect vehicle was identified. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle involved in the home invasion but the suspect vehicle attempted to flee, crashing in the area of Hollywood Avenue and Hollywood Circle. 5 suspects fled the vehicle on foot. 1 suspect was apprehended near the crash site. Shortly after, suspects stole a boat from a dock in the area of Harbor Cove off Honeysuckle Road. The stolen boat was recovered in the boat dock area of Club Drive, and 1 additional suspect was apprehended near that location. The investigation is active at this time. If anyone has information about this incident or sees anything suspicious, please call 911. Stay vigilant.
The search for the other three suspects is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Gainesville police at 770-534-5252.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.
In other news: