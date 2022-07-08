Play focuses attention on Alzheimer’s disease in the Black community

African-Americans are twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s as they age, compared to whites, according to the Alzheimer’s Association’s Georgia Chapter. Of the more than 150,000 Georgians living with the disease, 19% are Black and 14% are Latino.

Alzheimer’s, which affects more than 6 million Americans, is a debilitating disease that robs people of their memories and cognitive skills and can affect their behavior.

In the play, the family matriarch is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and her loved ones must make some difficult decisions on how they will tackle the future. It also brings awareness to the under-representation of people of color in clinical trials and research, and how that leads to communities of color being underserved.

“This is an unconventional and creative way to provide education and awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and the stigma association with it in our community,” said Dr. Carl Hill, chief diversity officer for the national Alzheimer’s Association and graduate of Morehouse College. He graduated in the first class in the Morehouse School of Medicine’s master’s program in public health.

He said when people exhibit some of the symptoms of Alzheimer’s, such as memory loss, it can often be mistaken for mental illness.

Additionally, in the Black and Latino communities there is a need for information about warning signs and available resources for the patients and their caregivers. They are often diagnosed later in the course of the disease when medical needs are great and there is a lack of culturally-appropriate programming.

Awareness is just one component, though. Hill would also like to see more conversations about diversity when it comes to participation in clinical trials. Blacks and Latinos are less likely to be recruited to participate in medical trials and it can determine the outcome of certain treatments.

“This will give us assurances that these treatments are not only effective but safe in their use for all populations,” he said.

If you go:

“Unforgettable”

GDavis Productions and the Alzheimer’s Association

3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday

Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell

Tickets are free

www.unforgettableplay.com