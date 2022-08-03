ajc logo
X

Plant Vogtle reaches major milestone with one of its new reactors

121421 Waynesboro: A construction entrance to Vogtle 3 & 4 (seen stacked at left) is full of worker's vehicles at sunset on Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021, in Waynesboro. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”`

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Combined ShapeCaption
121421 Waynesboro: A construction entrance to Vogtle 3 & 4 (seen stacked at left) is full of worker's vehicles at sunset on Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021, in Waynesboro. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”`

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

News
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The beleaguered Plant Vogtle nuclear expansion near Augusta gained a key approval Wednesday, clearing the path for one of its two new reactors to begin operations by early next year.

The federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission authorized Georgia Power sister company Southern Nuclear Operating Company to load nuclear fuel into Vogtle Unit 3 and commence startup testing — making it the first reactor to gain such authorization under a new license process.

Vogtle Units 3 and 4 are being developed near two existing units, and would be the first new commercial nuclear reactors built in the United States in roughly three decades.

ExploreVogtle co-owner moves to freeze costs, shift more to Georgia Power

The authorization for fuel loading comes after Georgia Power said last week it had submitted documentation showing it has performed all inspections, tests and analyses required to show that Unit 3 can begin safe operations.

Georgia Power called it a “historic milestone.”

“These new units remain a strong long-term investment for this state,” said Chris Womack, Georgia Power CEO, in written statement.

The fuel is already at the site, and nuclear technicians will support the fuel loading, according to Georgia Power. Startup testing will ensure that the coolant and steam supply systems can operate together, with fuel inside the reactor. Operators will then synchronize the unit to the grid and “systematically raise power to 100%.”

Andrea Veil, director of the NRC’s Office of Nuclear Reactor Regulation, said in a written statement that inspectors will “keep a close eye on Unit 3″ during the fuel load and startup testing.

“This is the first time we’ve authorized a reactor’s initial startup through our Part 52 licensing process,” Veil said in the statement. “We’re focused on safety so the country can use Vogtle’s additional carbon-free electricity. We will maintain this focus as we license the next generation of new reactors.”

ExploreInspection reports and other documents on Plant Vogtle Unit 3

Another new nuclear reactor at Plant Vogtle, Unit 4, is still under construction. Georgia Power has said it expects to have Unit 3 operational by early 2023, with Unit 4 joining it by the fourth quarter of 2023.

Once the new reactors are online, Georgia Power says the four units will generate enough electricity to power one million homes and businesses. And as scientists sound the alarm about the worsening effects of climate change, the plant will produce electricity without contributing greenhouse gas emissions.

But the Plant Vogtle expansion project is more than five years behind schedule and the price tag of the two units has already climbed above $30 billion, according to the Associated Press – more than twice their initial projected cost.

Many Georgia Power customers are already paying increased rates to pay for Vogtle’s financing costs, and more rate hikes could be coming in the near future, if state regulators approve them.

State-appointed construction monitors recently estimated that a massive backlog of incomplete inspection reports delayed the completion by several months and may have added $500 million in costs.

That backlog has since been cleared and Georgia Power said it has implemented lessons learned from Unit 3 to ensure similar problems do not occur at Unit 4.

About the Authors

Follow Drew Kann on twitter
Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter
Editors' Picks
Walker says he’ll participate in a Senate debate17h ago
Georgia commit Gabriel Harris ineligible for senior season, pending appeal
6h ago
AJC opposes motion to seal records in Fulton grand jury probe
5h ago
Fallen Fairburn officer’s children get escorts for first day of school
1h ago
Fallen Fairburn officer’s children get escorts for first day of school
1h ago
Eighth-inning play becomes crucial in Braves’ loss to Phillies
1h ago
The Latest
WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks on securing access to reproductive health...
2h ago
Cobb officials to answer questions at Mableton cityhood forum
9h ago
A list of recent shootings at metro Atlanta shopping centers
Featured
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Falcons, Atlanta United and many other events. (Sept. 17, 2021, file photo by Ben Gray/AP)

Credit: Ben Gray

Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United to test facial recognition for fan gate entry
Vin Scully, who made famous Hank Aaron home run call in Atlanta, dies
16h ago
What’s new at school this year?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top