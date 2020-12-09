Plans for new hotel in Dunwoody shift to 55-and-older apartment complex

The project’s new vision made it through its first hurdles by gaining a recommendation from the Dunwoody Planning Commission during Tuesday’s meeting.

However, the commission had its reservations on recommending an adults-only complex in the center of the city’s bustling retail center. The commission’s recommendation included an encouragement for the City Council to reconsider whether the age-restriction should be removed.

While an age-restricted apartment complex would take longer to occupy, the commission argued, it would lessen the development’s traffic impact. A traffic study found that an age-restricted complex would generate less traffic than either a non-age restricted complex of the same size or a 160-room hotel, which was the site’s initial plan.

The developer also agreed to contribute $20,000 to extend a left-hand turn lane from Ashford Dunwoody Road to Perimeter Center East to alleviate traffic incurred by residents and shoppers.

This is a rendering of the developer's vision for a mixed-use site off Ashford Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center East. Credit: JSJ Perimeter Credit: JSJ Perimeter

The property consists of a vacant building that used to be a bank and undeveloped green space. JSJ Perimeter said it would remove all 235 trees on the property but would plant “several” trees throughout the site to meet city guidelines.

A timeframe for the project’s completion, if approved, was not included in the developer’s proposal. It’s unclear when the City Council will consider the rezoning proposal. The next City Council meeting is scheduled for Monday.

Follow DeKalb County News on Facebook and Twitter