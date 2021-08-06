Plans for metro Atlanta’s Festival of India include COVID safety

Caption Gov. Brian Kemp signed a proclamation declaring Aug. 15 as India Day. The move was done in recognition of India's independence day and to honor the contributions Indian Americans have made in Georgia. (Courtesy of Chand Akkineni) Credit: Submitted by: Chand Akkineni Credit: Submitted by: Chand Akkineni

Those who attend the festival can expect a family-friendly atmosphere, which will include activities such as chess, drawing and public speaking contests, as well as yoga, business, entrepreneurial and health seminars.

“There will be booths with vendors promoting their food, musical competitions, paintings,” said Jagan Bhargave, a founding member of IACA. “In addition, there will be dancing competitions, art competitions, promoting younger people to participate in social activities, especially those where they can display Indian culture.”

At its core, the Festival of India, which is in its 25th year, is a celebration of the contributions Indian Americans have made to Georgia.

“If you succeed, you help the country succeed,” Akkineni said. “That’s what we contribute, being responsible citizens. Focusing on your growth, your family’s growth, your city’s growth, your state’s growth and your country’s growth.”

To help mark the occasion, and to recognize the diamond anniversary year of Indian independence, Gov. Brian Kemp has declared Aug. 15 as India Day in Georgia.

In his proclamation, Kemp recognizes the contributions of Indian Americans and says in part: “Stepping into its Diamond Anniversary year, ever since August 15, 1947, India’s non-violent struggle for freedom, its rejection of terrorism and extremism, and its belief in democracy, tolerance, and the rule of law have been an inspiration and beacon of hope for people around the world, including Atlanta’s very own Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who was inspired by Gandhian principles.”

EVENT PREVIEW

Festival of India

10 a.m. Aug. 15. Free. Gas South Convention Center (formerly known as Infinite Energy Center), 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. foi.eventtitans.com.