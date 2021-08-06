Plans for metro Atlanta’s Festival of India include COVID safety

The latest turn in the pandemic has presented a dilemma for the India American Cultural Association.
For weeks, organizers have been planning the Festival of India, which marks 75 years since the day India declared independence from British rule, and the 50th anniversary of the organization serving metro Atlanta. However, spikes in COVID-19 cases have caused some extra precautions to be put in place for the Aug. 15 event.
“We don’t want to get into a situation where somebody gets sick,” said Chand Akkineni, the president of the IACA. He added that organizers are prepared to “reevaluate,” and use a hybrid model, with some limited capacity at the venue (Gas South Convention Center), and events being streamed online, if it’s deemed unsafe to hold the event as planned. Attendees are advised to keep an eye on the event website (foi.eventtitans.com) for updates.
Akkineni said strict COVID restrictions will be implemented for the event.
Masking will be encouraged at the event, and all attendees will be required to undergo temperature and health screenings. In addition, free testing and vaccinations also will be available.
Credit: Submitted by: Chand Akkineni
Those who attend the festival can expect a family-friendly atmosphere, which will include activities such as chess, drawing and public speaking contests, as well as yoga, business, entrepreneurial and health seminars.
“There will be booths with vendors promoting their food, musical competitions, paintings,” said Jagan Bhargave, a founding member of IACA. “In addition, there will be dancing competitions, art competitions, promoting younger people to participate in social activities, especially those where they can display Indian culture.”
At its core, the Festival of India, which is in its 25th year, is a celebration of the contributions Indian Americans have made to Georgia.
“If you succeed, you help the country succeed,” Akkineni said. “That’s what we contribute, being responsible citizens. Focusing on your growth, your family’s growth, your city’s growth, your state’s growth and your country’s growth.”
To help mark the occasion, and to recognize the diamond anniversary year of Indian independence, Gov. Brian Kemp has declared Aug. 15 as India Day in Georgia.
In his proclamation, Kemp recognizes the contributions of Indian Americans and says in part: “Stepping into its Diamond Anniversary year, ever since August 15, 1947, India’s non-violent struggle for freedom, its rejection of terrorism and extremism, and its belief in democracy, tolerance, and the rule of law have been an inspiration and beacon of hope for people around the world, including Atlanta’s very own Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who was inspired by Gandhian principles.”
EVENT PREVIEW
Festival of India
10 a.m. Aug. 15. Free. Gas South Convention Center (formerly known as Infinite Energy Center), 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. foi.eventtitans.com.