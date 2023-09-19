Plan to vote? You can still register!

Today is National Voter Registration Day, but it’s not the last day you can sign up to vote in the Nov. 7 municipal and special elections.
That deadline is Oct. 10, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s election calendar. Georgia does have several requirements for voting: you have to be a U.S. citizen and a legal resident of the county where you’re registering; be at least 17 ½ years old to register, and 18 to vote; can’t be serving a sentence for a felony involving “moral turpitude,” and haven’t been declared mentally incompetent by a court.
To register people will need their full name, address and date of birth. An official state or federal ID or driver’s license is needed if you have one, but it’s possible to register in writing without that.
Intended voters can register online at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, gmcc.georgia.gov/register-vote, or download a postage-paid paper application from the same page. The mailing address is on the form. County registration and election offices also offer online registration through their websites, listed below.
Georgians can register when they get a driver’s license, at most public libraries, at some other government offices and of course at their county registration and election office. They can even be mailed a paper application by calling the county registration office.
People can also register, or check their registration, through the links at nationalvoterregistrationday.org.
Voter registration offices in Metro Atlanta counties:
Carroll County
carrollcountyga.com/323/Elections-Voter-Registration
997 Newnan Road, Carrollton, GA 30116 (temporary; usually 423 College St., Carrollton, GA 30117)
770-830-5823
Cherokee
193 Lamar Haley Parkway, Canton, GA 30114
770-479-0407
Clayton
www.claytoncountyga.gov/government/elections-and-registration
121 South McDonough St., Jonesboro, GA 30236
770-477-3372
Cobb
www.cobbcounty.org/elections/voter-registration
995 Roswell St. NE, Marietta, GA 30060
770-528-2581
Coweta
www.coweta.ga.us/departments-services/departments-a-e/elections-and-voter-registration
87 Newnan Station Drive, Newnan, GA 30265 (new location)
770-254-2615
DeKalb
www.dekalbcountyga.gov/voter-registration-elections/our-mission
4380 Memorial Drive, Suite 300, Decatur, GA 30032-1239
404-298-4020
Douglas
www.celebratedouglascounty.com/274/Elections-Voter-Registration
8700 Hospital Drive, first floor, Douglasville, GA 30134
770-920-7213
Fayette
175 Johnson Ave., Fayetteville, GA 30214 (new location)
770-305-5408
Forsyth
www.forsythco.com/Departments-Offices/Voter-Registrations-Elections/Voter-Information
1201 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040
770-781-2118
Fulton
www.fultoncountyga.gov/inside-fulton-county/fulton-county-departments/registration-and-elections/voter-registration
130 Peachtree St SW, Suite 2186, Atlanta, GA 30303
404-612-3816
Gwinnett
www.gwinnettcounty.com/web/gwinnett/departments/elections/registertovote
455 Grayson Highway, Suite 200, Lawrenceville, GA 30046
678-226-7210
