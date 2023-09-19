Plan to vote? You can still register!

Today is National Voter Registration Day, but it’s not the last day you can sign up to vote in the Nov. 7 municipal and special elections.

That deadline is Oct. 10, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s election calendar. Georgia does have several requirements for voting: you have to be a U.S. citizen and a legal resident of the county where you’re registering; be at least 17 ½ years old to register, and 18 to vote; can’t be serving a sentence for a felony involving “moral turpitude,” and haven’t been declared mentally incompetent by a court.

To register people will need their full name, address and date of birth. An official state or federal ID or driver’s license is needed if you have one, but it’s possible to register in writing without that.

Intended voters can register online at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, gmcc.georgia.gov/register-vote, or download a postage-paid paper application from the same page. The mailing address is on the form. County registration and election offices also offer online registration through their websites, listed below.

Georgians can register when they get a driver’s license, at most public libraries, at some other government offices and of course at their county registration and election office. They can even be mailed a paper application by calling the county registration office.

People can also register, or check their registration, through the links at nationalvoterregistrationday.org.

Voter registration offices in Metro Atlanta counties:

Carroll County

carrollcountyga.com/323/Elections-Voter-Registration

997 Newnan Road, Carrollton, GA 30116 (temporary; usually 423 College St., Carrollton, GA 30117)

770-830-5823

Cherokee

cherokeegavotes.com

193 Lamar Haley Parkway, Canton, GA 30114

770-479-0407

Clayton

www.claytoncountyga.gov/government/elections-and-registration

121 South McDonough St., Jonesboro, GA 30236

770-477-3372

Cobb

www.cobbcounty.org/elections/voter-registration

995 Roswell St. NE, Marietta, GA 30060

770-528-2581

Coweta

www.coweta.ga.us/departments-services/departments-a-e/elections-and-voter-registration

87 Newnan Station Drive, Newnan, GA 30265 (new location)

770-254-2615

DeKalb

www.dekalbcountyga.gov/voter-registration-elections/our-mission

4380 Memorial Drive, Suite 300, Decatur, GA 30032-1239

404-298-4020

Douglas

www.celebratedouglascounty.com/274/Elections-Voter-Registration

8700 Hospital Drive, first floor, Douglasville, GA 30134

770-920-7213

Fayette

fayettecountyga.gov/elections

175 Johnson Ave., Fayetteville, GA 30214 (new location)

770-305-5408

Forsyth

www.forsythco.com/Departments-Offices/Voter-Registrations-Elections/Voter-Information

1201 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040

770-781-2118

Fulton

www.fultoncountyga.gov/inside-fulton-county/fulton-county-departments/registration-and-elections/voter-registration

130 Peachtree St SW, Suite 2186, Atlanta, GA 30303

404-612-3816

Gwinnett

www.gwinnettcounty.com/web/gwinnett/departments/elections/registertovote

455 Grayson Highway, Suite 200, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

678-226-7210