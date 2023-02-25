X
Dark Mode Toggle

Plains mayor and Jimmy Carter have talked plenty - but avoid politics

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

PLAINS – The longtime mayor of Jimmy Carter’s hometown, a self-described conservative, doesn’t talk politics with the Democratic former president.

The two men from Plains, Georgia, have always had other matters to discuss. Together, they’ve helped plan the town’s Fourth of July fireworks, its annual Peanut Festival and Christmas events. For years, they socialized over barbecue or a low-country boil when the mayor hosted Carter’s birthday parties.

They’re on separate sides of the political aisle, but partisan topics didn’t come up.

“I respected his opinion. I guess he respected mine,” said Mayor L.E. “Boze” Godwin III. “He didn’t fuss at me about it.”

Their common ground is this tiny town that they’ve both faithfully served.

The mayor, a quiet-spoken man first elected to the nonpartisan office more than three decades ago, prefers to stay behind the scenes. He’s seen Plains fill with visitors and reporters since last Saturday’s announcement that Carter has entered home hospice care.

ExploreIn Jimmy Carter’s Plains, bracing for flowers they don’t want to send

Godwin got to know Carter 70-odd years ago when Carter led his Boy Scout troop. As a delivery boy for his family’s drug store, he would ride his bicycle to Carter’s home to drop off medicine.

Years later, when Carter left the White House and returned to Plains, the two worked side-by-side on the board of the Better Hometown Program. The civic group played a key role in the Main Street opening of the Plains Historic Inn and sponsored events. Carter raised money for the efforts through auctions and by signing autographs.

Godwin thinks Carter’s dedication to his hometown has kept Plains going, even as other small southern towns faded away. The president’s Sunday school lessons at Maranatha Baptist Church, where Godwin is a deacon, brought up to 700 visitors here weekly. And Carter’s boyhood farm and old high school now operate as National Park Service museum sites.

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

“Even in death he’s looking after the town because he’s going to be buried right across from his house,” said Godwin.

That was a deliberate decision, which Godwin expects will lead to travelers continuing to visit the town.

During all the town projects and events, Carter offered smart input and kept a close eye on costs. He wanted to do things properly but also be efficient.

“He’s like me; he’s a tightwad,” Godwin said.

That’s probably why Carter chuckled when Godwin initially turned down an invitation to join the Nobel Peace Prize winner on a trip to Norway to pick up the award.

”I first told him I can’t afford to do that, and my wife kind of set me straight, just putting it mildly,” said Godwin, laughing at the memory. “I called him right back and said, ‘Hey, we want to go.’ He thought it was funny too.”

ExploreA somber Presidents Day in Jimmy Carter’s Plains

Godwin, a reluctant public speaker, said Carter also got a kick out of how short his mayoral speeches were.

“They last maybe two minutes,” Godwin said. “President Carter would time me.”

Credit: Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton

Though their political views differ, Godwin said he not only voted for Carter but also helped with the presidential campaign. When Godwin paid a bill, he would slip a Carter pamphlet into the envelope along with his check.

Nowadays, Plains is split almost evenly politically. In December’s U.S. Senate runoff, Republican Herschel Walker received 295 votes from the Plains precinct while statewide winner Democrat Raphael Warnock had 291, according to Sumter County elections results. The Plains vote tally for the 2020 presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden was also close.

But the political rancor that sharply divides many Americans rarely came up when Godwin shared a dinner table with Carter. Godwin recalled one time when another guest tried to grill Carter about politics and Carter wasn’t having it: “He got up and left.”

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

As the higher education reporter, Vanessa McCray writes about Georgia's colleges and universities.

Editors' Picks

Ex-Atlanta watershed official gets 4 years in prison for bribery scandal16h ago

Credit: Family photo

‘How do I go through it twice?’ Mom pleads for help after losing 2 to gun violence
14h ago

Credit: Bryan Brown - Facebook

‘He was full of love’: Godmother, friend grieve photographer killed at Fulton bank
17h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Jan. 6 defendant from North Fulton found guilty of two felonies
15h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Jan. 6 defendant from North Fulton found guilty of two felonies
15h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: Marjorie Taylor Greene completes her divorce from reality
The Latest

Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Former Woodstock choir teacher pleads guilty to sexually assaulting students
15h ago
Griffin church mistakenly ousted by Baptist Convention for woman pastor
16h ago
Residents, scientists slam Okefenokee mining proposal
18h ago
Featured

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Youngest Jan. 6 defendant, from North Fulton, found guilty of two felonies
15h ago
With new attention on Carter legacy, presidential library due for overhaul
Tara movie theater in Atlanta: 5 things to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top