Place of birth versus nationality often confusing in genealogy research

Also, a local man was born in Beirut to Americans working abroad. Is he Lebanese or American? My brother-in-law’s grandparents were Polish by origin but born within the Russian Empire. I am sure they felt totally Polish even though that country did not reappear politically until 1918.

The census and other forms ask for your “Place of Birth,” not your ethnic origins. Census takers in the U.S. had strict instructions on what was permissible to put down on the form (beginning in 1850) and how to refer to certain countries. The bottom line is your place of birth, the exact location of your birth, is the political entity at the time, but your nationality or ethnicity is a different story.