Photos of the year 2021: Hyosub Shin

At the end of 2020, visual journalist Hyosub Shin was looking forward to the new year. With the vaccine, he said, “I’m optimistic we will get back to our normal life soon.”
While things didn’t exactly go back to normal, 2021 did establish a new normal, and Hyosub was there to document it.
Inspired by the work of National Geographic photographers, Hyosub took his first flight from South Korea and came to the United States to study photography. He thought his time in the U.S. would be brief, but photography took him to California and eventually, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
In addition to news and feature photography, Hyosub has photographed college and professional sports, including Georgia Tech, Atlanta United and the Atlanta Braves, including the World Series.
About the Author