Pharmacy employees held at gunpoint during Fayetteville robbery

“Once inside the store, the subject acted as though he was going to purchase an item,” Fayetteville police spokeswoman Ann Marie Burdett said Tuesday.

However, when an employee opened the register, the man pulled out a gun and demanded all of the cash inside. He then forced the employees into the office at gunpoint and made them open the safe, police said. After taking the cash from the office, the man forced the employees to lie on the ground facing away from him while he left the store.