Pharmacy employees held at gunpoint during Fayetteville robbery

Police said the man forced two CVS employees into the office at gunpoint and made them open the safe.
News | 1 hour ago
By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Authorities are searching for a man who held two pharmacy employees at gunpoint Sunday morning while robbing a CVS in Fayetteville.

Police said the man entered the store on North Glynn Street shortly after 8 a.m. as the employees were opening for the day.

“Once inside the store, the subject acted as though he was going to purchase an item,” Fayetteville police spokeswoman Ann Marie Burdett said Tuesday.

However, when an employee opened the register, the man pulled out a gun and demanded all of the cash inside. He then forced the employees into the office at gunpoint and made them open the safe, police said. After taking the cash from the office, the man forced the employees to lie on the ground facing away from him while he left the store.

No surveillance footage from the robbery has been released, but police said the man is about 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve black T-shirt, khaki pants and a black beanie.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Fayetteville detectives at 770-719-4227.

