BREAKING: Pfizer reportedly developing COVID booster shot to target delta variant

Pfizer and BioNTech said they are developing a COVID-19 booster shot intended to target the delta variant, CNBC reported Thursday.
Concerns continue to rise about the highly transmissible strain, which is the dominant form of the disease in the United States.
The companies, which said they would seek emergency use authorization in August in the U.S., said they believe a third shot of their current two-dose vaccine has the potential to preserve the “highest levels” of protection against all currently known variants, including delta, but they are “remaining vigilant” and developing an updated version of the vaccine, CNBC reported.
“As seen in real world evidence released from the Israel Ministry of Health, vaccine efficacy has declined six months post-vaccination, at the same time that the Delta variant is becoming the dominate variant in the country,” the companies said in a written statement.
“These findings are consistent with an ongoing analysis from the companies’ Phase 3 study,” they said. “That is why we have said, and we continue to believe that it is likely, based on the totality of the data we have to date, that a third dose may be needed within 6 to 12 months after full vaccination.”
In recent weeks, the mutant delta version of the virus first identified in India has set off alarms around the world, spreading rapidly even in vaccination success stories including the U.S., Britain and Israel.
Britain, in fact, recorded a one-day total this week of more than 30,000 new infections for the first time since January, even as the government prepares to lift all remaining lockdown restrictions in England later this month.
Other countries have reimposed preventive measures, and authorities are rushing to step up the campaign to dispense shots.
Tokyo Olympics officials announced Thursday morning no spectators will be allowed during the Games due to the recently implemented coronavirus state of emergency throughout the metropolitan area.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.