BREAKING: Pfizer reportedly developing COVID booster shot to target delta variant

Explore Global coronavirus death toll tops 4 million

“These findings are consistent with an ongoing analysis from the companies’ Phase 3 study,” they said. “That is why we have said, and we continue to believe that it is likely, based on the totality of the data we have to date, that a third dose may be needed within 6 to 12 months after full vaccination.”

In recent weeks, the mutant delta version of the virus first identified in India has set off alarms around the world, spreading rapidly even in vaccination success stories including the U.S., Britain and Israel.

Britain, in fact, recorded a one-day total this week of more than 30,000 new infections for the first time since January, even as the government prepares to lift all remaining lockdown restrictions in England later this month.

Explore Tokyo Olympics to be held without spectators

Other countries have reimposed preventive measures, and authorities are rushing to step up the campaign to dispense shots.

Tokyo Olympics officials announced Thursday morning no spectators will be allowed during the Games due to the recently implemented coronavirus state of emergency throughout the metropolitan area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.