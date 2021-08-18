‘Persons of interest’ sought after man found dead in car at Atlanta Dairy Queen

Police were called to the Dairy Queen about a person inside a vehicle in the parking lot on Aug. 4, according to an incident report released Wednesday. Officers said they spotted the RAV-4 with a man slumped in the front passenger seat.

The SUV was locked and Woodall was deemed dead inside the vehicle, according to the report. Grant confirmed with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the two men shown in the surveillance footage took the RAV-4′s key with them after walking away from the car.

After a towing company assisted police in unlocking the vehicle, police did not identify any “visible trauma” to Woodall’s body. The medical examiner’s report has not been released to police, so the incident is being ruled as a death investigation, Grant said.

Earlier that day, Woodall was reported missing by his wife once he had not returned home after telling his daughter he was going to fix her computer, a missing persons report also released Wednesday shows. Woodall messaged his daughter later to say he had fixed the computer at a shop in Midtown. That was the last the family heard from him, the report said.

Shortly after, there were several charges on the family credit card without an address to verify where the transactions were coming from, the report reveals.

The family told police that Woodall was last seen in a 2016 dark gray Toyota Highlander with the Georgia tag CKU2175. Grant did not say if the Highlander was ever recovered.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-8477, going online to www.crimestoppersatlanta.org, or texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters can receive up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification of the two men shown in the video.

