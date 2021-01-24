Person shot, killed at Fairburn apartment complex

Officials are investigating after a person was found fatally shot at a Fulton County apartment complex Sunday morning.
Investigators were sent to the Ashford Town and County Apartments in Fairburn about 6:30 a.m. after someone reported hearing gunfire in the area, according to Deputy Police Chief Anthony Bazydlo.
When police arrived at the Clay Street apartment complex, they found the 54-year-old victim behind a building.
“The victim is believed to have been shot to death,” Baxydlo said. Their name was not released.
Investigators are speaking to “several persons of interest” and are gathering surveillance video from the complex.
An investigation is ongoing.