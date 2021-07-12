Person on tracks hit, killed by MARTA train

A person was hit by a train and killed on a MARTA track Sunday night, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Transit officials are still investigating the deadly incident, which happened about 8:30 p.m. on the tracks between the Lindbergh station in Buckhead and the Arts Center station in Midtown. It was not clear why the victim was on the tracks.
A bus bridge was established between the two stations at 8:30 p.m. and was terminated at 12:30 a.m. Monday, when normal service resumed.
This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We are working to learn more.
