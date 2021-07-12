ajc logo
X

Person on tracks hit, killed by MARTA train

MARTA is investigating after a person was hit and killed Sunday night on the rail tracks between the Lindbergh and Midtown Arts Center stations. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Caption
MARTA is investigating after a person was hit and killed Sunday night on the rail tracks between the Lindbergh and Midtown Arts Center stations. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Intown Atlanta
By Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

A person was hit by a train and killed on a MARTA track Sunday night, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Transit officials are still investigating the deadly incident, which happened about 8:30 p.m. on the tracks between the Lindbergh station in Buckhead and the Arts Center station in Midtown. It was not clear why the victim was on the tracks.

A bus bridge was established between the two stations at 8:30 p.m. and was terminated at 12:30 a.m. Monday, when normal service resumed.

This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

In Other News
1
‘I’m just devastated’: Owner of African cat must give up pet after...
2
Cook Park to officially open with ceremony on July 7
3
Can you spot this wild cat? African serval on loose near Buckhead...
4
Atlanta
5
Atlanta short-term rental ordinance goes into effect next year
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top