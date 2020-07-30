Pence campaign bus involved in minor crash in Pennsylvania

A campaign bus in Vice President Mike Pence’s motorcade was involved in a minor crash with a dump truck Thursday as it made its way to a election event in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, according to reports.
There were no injuries reported, although two motorcycle cops escorting the motorcade appeared to be involved in a separate crash along the way, reports said.
Pence got out of his limousine to check on one of the officers, whose bike was now laying on the ground, according to NBC News. An ambulance was on the scene.
A crowd was beginning to gather in downtown Greensburg, where Pence was scheduled to attend a “Cops For Trump” campaign event on Main Street near the police department.
