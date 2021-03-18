Peloton warns customers after child killed on popular treadmill

“We design and build all of our products with safety in mind,” Foley wrote. “But in order to help ensure that you and your family members stay safe with Peloton products in your home, we need your help.”

The Peloton Tread+ costs about $4,295, and is much like a typical motorized treadmill that you would find at a local gym, but it features a large digital screen for users to stream personalized fitness classes.

About 25,000 kids under the age of 10 are injured by exercise equipment each year, according to CNN, which cited a 2014 study from the US National Institutes of Health.

