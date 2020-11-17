Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run identified as missing Decatur teen

A bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run accident early Saturday morning in DeKalb County has been identified as a missing Decatur teenager, authorities said.
John William Poe, 16, was reported missing over the weekend after he was last seen with his bicycle at a gas station on Covington Highway. Before he was reported missing, DeKalb police responded to a fatal pedestrian accident about 3 a.m. in the same area, according to police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent.
Investigators believe Poe was riding his bicycle when he was hit by a vehicle traveling east near South Indian Creek Drive, Vincent said. The driver left the scene before police arrived.
Poe was not carrying any identification with him, Vincent said.
Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
