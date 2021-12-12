ajc logo
Pedestrian killed in Brookhaven hit-and-run

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle Friday night in Brookhaven.
A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle Friday night in Brookhaven.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 hours ago

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle while trying to cross a roadway Friday night in Brookhaven, officials said.

The deadly hit-and-run occurred at Clairmont Road and Clairmont Way about 9 p.m. Brookhaven police requested that the Georgia State Patrol investigate the incident.

The pedestrian, whose name was not released, was on the sidewalk and tried to cross Clairmont Way when they were struck by a dark-in-color vehicle, GSP spokesperson Lt. Mark Riley said. The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries, but authorities did not say if they died at the scene or at a hospital.

After the wreck, the driver continued west on Clairmont Road, Riley said. The make and model of the vehicle are unknown.

Caroline Silva
Caroline Silva is a Breaking News and Crime and Public Safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

