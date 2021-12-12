Pedestrian killed in Brookhaven hit-and-run

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle while trying to cross a roadway Friday night in Brookhaven, officials said.
The deadly hit-and-run occurred at Clairmont Road and Clairmont Way about 9 p.m. Brookhaven police requested that the Georgia State Patrol investigate the incident.
The pedestrian, whose name was not released, was on the sidewalk and tried to cross Clairmont Way when they were struck by a dark-in-color vehicle, GSP spokesperson Lt. Mark Riley said. The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries, but authorities did not say if they died at the scene or at a hospital.
After the wreck, the driver continued west on Clairmont Road, Riley said. The make and model of the vehicle are unknown.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author