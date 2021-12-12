Pedestrian killed in Brookhaven hit-and-run

The deadly hit-and-run occurred at Clairmont Road and Clairmont Way about 9 p.m. Brookhaven police requested that the Georgia State Patrol investigate the incident.

The pedestrian, whose name was not released, was on the sidewalk and tried to cross Clairmont Way when they were struck by a dark-in-color vehicle, GSP spokesperson Lt. Mark Riley said. The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries, but authorities did not say if they died at the scene or at a hospital.