Pedestrian fatally struck by driver on I-285, police say

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car while on I-285.
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car while on I-285.

1 hour ago

Atlanta police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on I-285 early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Police were called to I-285 North near Langford Parkway in Fulton County, where they found an unresponsive man around 1:30 a.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that the man was in the road when a driver struck him, police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said.

The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver remained at the scene and was “cooperative” with officers during the investigation, police said.

Grant could not say why the man was in the road or if he was previously driving on the interstate and had stepped out of his vehicle.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

