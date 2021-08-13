Pedestrian fatally struck by driver on I-285, police say

Police were called to I-285 North near Langford Parkway in Fulton County, where they found an unresponsive man around 1:30 a.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that the man was in the road when a driver struck him, police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said.

The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver remained at the scene and was “cooperative” with officers during the investigation, police said.