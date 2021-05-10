Pedestrian expected to survive after being hit by car on Marietta road

A pedestrian is expected to survive after he was struck by a car in Marietta on Sunday morning and left with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Abraham Pelico-Perez, 35, is “still unconscious but is now in stable condition at the hospital,” according to Marietta police spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy.
Authorities were not able to identify him at first, McPhilamy said, but tips from readers, TV viewers and radio listeners helped provide the information needed to contact the man’s family, who had been searching for him.
The crash happened on Powder Springs Road just south of Chestnut Hill Road, according to authorities. For reasons that aren’t clear, the man walked into the road outside of a crosswalk and stepped “directly into the path of a 2007 Hyundai Tiburon,” McPhilamy said.
Pelico-Perez was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he remains.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Marietta police Sgt. Brian Honea at 770-794-5344.